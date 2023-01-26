Truist Financial Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $33.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.29.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $29.70 on Monday. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

