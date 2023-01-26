TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

TTMI stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $671.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.51 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

