UFO Gaming (UFO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $44.40 Million

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, UFO Gaming has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One UFO Gaming token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UFO Gaming has a market capitalization of $44.40 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming Profile

UFO Gaming launched on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

