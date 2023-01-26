Ultra (UOS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.97 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $77.20 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,181.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.23 or 0.00570539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00180171 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00044612 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00058752 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000671 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003811 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2422482 USD and is down -14.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,667,609.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

