UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

UMB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. UMB Financial has a payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

UMBF opened at $87.99 on Thursday. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $76.97 and a 12 month high of $106.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average of $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $368.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $195,166.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,430,493.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,223 shares of company stock valued at $424,330 in the last ninety days. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

