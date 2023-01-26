UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UMBF. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $87.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average is $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $76.97 and a 1 year high of $106.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $368.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 16.38%. On average, research analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L Joshua Sosland bought 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.81 per share, for a total transaction of $30,474.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,670.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director L Joshua Sosland acquired 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.81 per share, with a total value of $30,474.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,670.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,223 shares of company stock valued at $424,330 in the last 90 days. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in UMB Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,218,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

