Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2023

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.33.

UNBLF stock opened at $63.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $80.50.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

