Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $200.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.88. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $205,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 216.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.5% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.