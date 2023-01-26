Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS.
Union Pacific Price Performance
NYSE UNP opened at $200.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.88. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $205,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 216.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.5% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Union Pacific (UNP)
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.