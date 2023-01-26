United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at Robert W. Baird

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.10.

URI traded up $37.17 on Thursday, reaching $429.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.77 and a 200-day moving average of $321.32. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $431.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 185.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

