United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $392.48, but opened at $414.53. United Rentals shares last traded at $406.55, with a volume of 117,353 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.10.

United Rentals Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $363.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in United Rentals by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

