United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $2,113,680.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.21, for a total value of $2,113,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.23. 246,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.66.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

