UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.39.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $492.48. 1,003,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,970. The stock has a market cap of $460.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $518.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

