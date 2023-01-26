UNIUM (UNM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $133.30 Million

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, UNIUM has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UNIUM token can now be bought for about $45.84 or 0.00197329 BTC on popular exchanges. UNIUM has a market cap of $133.30 million and approximately $1,585.48 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 33.99331467 USD and is up 4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $882.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

