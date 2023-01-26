Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 3,200 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $55,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,225.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $54,464.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $43,136.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $43,456.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $41,568.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $49,216.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $54,400.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $59,968.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $57,952.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00.

Shares of UPST stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. 5,050,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,862. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -179.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.67 million. Upstart had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.70%. Analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Upstart to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Upstart from $33.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Upstart by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $5,925,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 527.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 179,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

