V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 11,343 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,144 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,239,000 after buying an additional 5,592,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9,607.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,267,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after buying an additional 2,243,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,750,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $16.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

