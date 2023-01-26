V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 446 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.15.

Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

SO stock opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day moving average is $71.14. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,545. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.