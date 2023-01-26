V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $636,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Paychex by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after purchasing an additional 238,513 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,191,000 after purchasing an additional 84,791 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,977,000 after purchasing an additional 550,306 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $115.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.92 and its 200-day moving average is $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

