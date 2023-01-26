V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 15.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after buying an additional 23,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.14.

NYSE CCI opened at $145.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

