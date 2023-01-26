V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,028 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SON. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.4 %

SON stock opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.