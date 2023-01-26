V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,981 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.91.

NYSE MO opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

