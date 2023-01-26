V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,725 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,222 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.70 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $122.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

