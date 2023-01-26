V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,980 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $165.51 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $205.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average is $156.70.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.