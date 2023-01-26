V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,876 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance
IJR opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.93. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.