Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Down 53.1% in January

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the December 31st total of 229,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccinex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 92.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 48,064 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaccinex by 391.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 104,083 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaccinex Stock Performance

VCNX traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 46,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,301. Vaccinex has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex ( NASDAQ:VCNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses on the development of Pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington’s disease.

