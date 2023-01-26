Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) Short Interest Update

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the December 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VHNA remained flat at $10.35 during midday trading on Thursday. 105,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,375. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth about $12,862,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,125,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 37.5% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 45.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 437,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 137,493 shares during the last quarter.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Company Profile

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

