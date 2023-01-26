Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.

Value Line has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VALU opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.59. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.40.

Institutional Trading of Value Line

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 45.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 141.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 634.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 18.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 10.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Value Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Value Line

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.