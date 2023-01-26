VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 275.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at $303,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.22. 37,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,211. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.46.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.