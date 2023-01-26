Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.06 and last traded at $69.69. 176,527 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $69.82.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average is $68.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000.

