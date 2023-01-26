Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,063 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,883 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,093 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.74. 1,160,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,443. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

