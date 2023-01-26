Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Decreased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,823 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,708,000 after buying an additional 2,318,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.82 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

