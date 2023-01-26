Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 14,587,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,384,000 after buying an additional 795,563 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 161,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 253,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 196,029 shares during the period. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $50.53.

