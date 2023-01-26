Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Lessened by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $109.68 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.91 and a 200-day moving average of $105.92.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.