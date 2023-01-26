Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.10. The stock had a trading volume of 429,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.92. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.