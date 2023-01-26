Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.52. The stock had a trading volume of 214,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,352. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.