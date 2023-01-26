Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Raised by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.4% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 1.89% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $623,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $88.60. 1,149,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,232,916. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.83.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

