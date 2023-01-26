Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Down 97.7% in January

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the December 31st total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,241,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ VONE traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $184.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,615. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a twelve month low of $158.95 and a twelve month high of $212.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.44.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.733 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

