Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the December 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 2,544.7% in the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 142,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 137,540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 354.4% during the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 55,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 38,992 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

VTWV traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $129.55. 4,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.68. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a twelve month low of $112.44 and a twelve month high of $145.70.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

