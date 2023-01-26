Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Element Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.1% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $369.60. The stock had a trading volume of 613,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,981. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $424.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.