Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $201.76. The stock had a trading volume of 610,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,167. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

