Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.12. 27,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,902. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.26 and a twelve month high of $77.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.65.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.228 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
