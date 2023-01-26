Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.12. 27,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,902. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.26 and a twelve month high of $77.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.65.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.228 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNDW. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,266.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.