Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VASO traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 15,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,051. Vaso has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 56.74% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

