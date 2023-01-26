Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VECO. TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $20.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.29. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $171.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.10 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 1,463.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

