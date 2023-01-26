Velas Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.53 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $73.44 million and $1.53 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 16% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00077996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00057420 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025278 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,405,551,770 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.