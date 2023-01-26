VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Update

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 125.1% from the December 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VerifyMe in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

VerifyMe stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. VerifyMe has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

VerifyMe ( NASDAQ:VRME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 25.24% and a negative net margin of 153.14%. The business had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that VerifyMe will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VerifyMe stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.52% of VerifyMe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

