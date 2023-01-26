Veritaseum (VERI) Market Capitalization Tops $73.33 Million

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $73.33 million and $31,622.58 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $34.11 or 0.00148225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

