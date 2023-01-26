Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Veritex Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VBTX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.35. 80,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,650. Veritex has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VBTX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

In related news, Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veritex by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,602,000 after buying an additional 328,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veritex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,145,000 after buying an additional 35,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veritex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,657,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,765,000 after buying an additional 72,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Veritex by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,299,000 after buying an additional 645,296 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veritex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,370,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Articles

