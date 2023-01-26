Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.0% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VZ traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,799,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,019,625. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $168.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.