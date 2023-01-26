Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.85 EPS.

Shares of VZ opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $169.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

