Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $40.33 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $169.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

