Vimeo (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Trading Down 8.6%

Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV – Get Rating) fell 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.08 and last traded at $52.08. 39,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 16,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Vimeo Stock Down 8.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

